Heavy police presence spotted on Congress Street and Bertrand Drive in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A heavy police presence was spotted tonight on Congress Street, at the RaceTrac gas station near Rouse’s, and on Bertrand Drive near the South Louisiana Community College campus, also near Rouse’s.

KLFY has learned that two police investigations are underway.

On Congress Street, a bicyclist was struck by a passing vehicle.

And on Bertrand, Lafayette police confirm that officers were called to the scene of a bomb threat on the community college campus.

Both stories are developing and we will provide additional details once they are available.