Heavy police presence, including U.S. Marshals, at Opelousas apartment complex

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Services, are at an Opelousas apartment complex this evening.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said details are scarce at this time.

He said his department has just arrived as back up at Down’s Apartments in the 1900 block of Creswell Lane.

Locals at the scene tell KLFY that a male suspect is holed up inside the apartment and that officials are negotiating with him to surrender.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.