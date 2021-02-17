Heating system causes condo fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department said they believe a fire that started in the attic of a condo in the 200 block of Long Plantation Boulevard was caused by the building’s heating system.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said responders were called to the scene just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night where they found flames and smoke coming from the building.

The owner of the condo said she smelled something burning in the attic. She opened an access door to her attic and discovered it on fire. She immediately called 911. No injuries reported.

Trahan said firefighters were at the scene for three hours extinguishing the fire. The inside of the apartment experienced substantial water damage while suppressing the fire. An adjacent condo sustained light water damage.

The heater is believed to have malfunctioned, Trahan said. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.