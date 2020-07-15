COVID-19 daily updates

Heat Continues but Rain Chances are on the Rise for Acadiana

High pressure across Texas will finally breakdown on Thursday which should allow rain chances to increase across Acadiana. Scattered showers and storms look more likely during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. A few storms could produce heavy rains and gusty winds. Rain chances will run at 40%. This scattered activity will cool off certain areas of Acadiana but the summer heat and humidity will continue regardless as highs return into the 90s during the afternoon.

