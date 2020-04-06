LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Healthcare workers offered courtesy rooms as they fight COVID-19 outbreak

Medical professionals and first responders fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in Lafayette Parish are being offered a comfortable and convenient place to rest as they carry out their critical work.

It’s how the hospitality industry decided to step up and help.

This is what home away from home looks like for many first responders and medical personnel at the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Broussard and LaQuinta Inn and Suites by Whyndham Broussard.

The company management of these hotels, Divi Hospitality, are showing their support.

As those on the front line battle this pandemic, a major fear for them is exposing their families.

This idea to help came as the government mandates shifted day-to day operations. The hospitality industry took a major hit.

“We survive off of travel. That’s what our business is and everywhere you look from the CDC and on it says no travel,” said Brittany Perry, the Regional Director of Operations for Divi Hospitality.

According to her, about 70% of their staff were laid off, hotel rooms became vacant so they were looking for ways to help the community.



“We came across the medical personnel and first responders. They are just working extra hard with all of this going on and we wanted to give them some kind of relief,” said Perry.

Courtesy rooms are now available for medical personnel and first responders. “We have a designated floor for these medical personnel and first responders so they’re kind of separated from the rest of our guest. We have special procedures on how to handle their rooms,” said Perry.

“Even when they check out and re-allowing them to stay in a specific room for a certain amount of time so that we can quarantine that room after so many days,” she added.



Extra precautions are taken at the hotel with sanitation stations, signage and a plastic barrier installed at the check-in counter to protect guests and employees.

To reserve a courtesy room, call (337) 501-9091 or email bperry@divihospitality.com