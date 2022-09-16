LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the driver of a vehicle turned left in front of him onto N. Bertrand Drive.

The head on collision happened when the vehicle turned left in front of the motorcyclist, police said.

The unidentified male motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver, police said, suffered minor injuries.