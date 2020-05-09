Head-on crash in Calcasieu Parish kills Basile woman and Eunice man

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A head-on crash on top of the Choupique Bayou Bridge claimed the life of a Basile woman and her passenger Friday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Tpr. Derek Senegal.

Corinna Anne Fontenot, 48, of Basile, was traveling north on La. 27 in her Ford Focus when a Buick LaCrosse heading south, driven by Charles W. Wright, 78, of Hackberry, crossed the center line for unknown reasons. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Fontenot was buckled up at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Fontenot’s vehicle, Michael C. Vidrine, 38, of Eunice, was not restrained and was also killed in the crash. Wright and his passenger both sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.