BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Pat Magee, the high-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office accused of sexual harassment, has resigned, The Advocate reports.

”Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision,” he wrote in a statement to the newspaper.

His resignation is effective at 5 p.m. today.