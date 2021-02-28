Hay fire in Lafayette Parish ruled arson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A fire that damaged 200 bales of hay in Lafayette Parish, has been ruled arson.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Youngsville, Lafayette, Judice and Milton were dispatched to large field fire in the 900 block of Renauld Drive.

When they arrived, he said, they found an estimated 200 round bales of hay on fire.

After attempting to extinguish the fire for nearly two hours, the decision was made to plow

around the bales and let it burn itself out, Sonnier said.

Sonnier said investigators have two persons of interest, both appear to be minors.