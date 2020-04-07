Having problems filing unemployment in Lafayette? You’re not alone

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana’s unemployment claims have increased by 3,000 percent in the last week alone.

High call volumes have made it difficult for some people to get through.

News Ten’s Mariah Hester joins us live to explain what can be done.

We’ve heard from many people who say they cannot complete their unemployment benefits because of problems.

Donna Watterson finds herself stuck because she cannot file her weekly report to receive unemployment benefits.

“In the meantime while they are having phone difficulties or computer crashing or we’re all still on standby waiting and not knowing when you’re gonna be able to get through.”

She says she filed two weeks ago and has not been able to complete a weekly report due to high call volume.

“As long as i’m not filing that weekly report, we’re are not getting any payments in.”

She has been calling the number provided by the government but she says the automated call service is not working properly.

“It leads me up to the eighth question, then it completely hangs up on me.”

She says her online login isn’t working. the Louisiana Workforce commission has yet to respond to any of her emails regarding her concerns.

“Maybe come up with a better way of getting our people the unemployment that they’re waiting on.”

State officials have said the best way to get your unemployment benefits started or to file a weekly claim is to file during off peak times or try to file on-line instead of calling.

We did reach out to the Louisiana workforce commission office about Donna’s and other complaints we have received, but they have not responded as of news time.

Reporting Live, Mariah Hester, KLFY News 10.