Have you seen this man? Scott police need your help locating alleged theft suspect

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating an alleged theft suspect.

According to Police Chief Chad Leger, the theft happened in the early morning hours on November 9.

He said the suspect entered a local convenience store and while the clerk was distracted took several items near the register.

Leger described the suspect as a black male, heavy set, and say he was wearing a blue Carencro Bears shirt and blue jeans.

After exiting the store, Leger said, the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering a light colored 4 door Infiniti with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or

Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

All callers may remain anonymous.