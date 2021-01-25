Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)- An attack on a Lafayette teenager is now being prosecuted as a hate crime. Police initially said they didn’t see evidence of a hate crime in the attack on Holden White, who spent days in a coma and nearly a month in the hospital.

Chance Seneca pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after allegedly choking White with a cord and slicing open his wrists.

Prosecutors added the hate crime charge last week. An email to Seneca’s attorney was not immediately returned.

The two teens met on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bisexual and transgender men.