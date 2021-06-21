Harlem Globe Trotters announce new 150-city tour, set to make a stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Harlem Globe Trotters have announced a new tour — the newly reimagined Spread Game tour — that will visit over 150 cities, including Lafayette.

The tour begins on July 21, and is set to come to the Cajundome on August 8. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction,

including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been around for 95 years, with a commitment to spread joy though their athleticism and basketball skills.

A press release about the tour states, “The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of

goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.”

For more information, visit the Globetrotters’ website.