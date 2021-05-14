Hard hat of missing Seacor Power crewmember Dylan Daspit found on Texas coast 600 miles from vessel

PORT ARANSAS, Tx. (KLFY) — Reports have surfaced that the U.S. Coast Guard has found personal belongings of missing Seacor Power crewmember Dylan Daspit along the Texas coast.

U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Cory Mindenhall of Houma confirmed to News 10 that a lifeguard on the beach found a hardhat with the last name “Daspit” on it.

Daspit, 30, is one of seven men still missing from the Seacor Power disaster, which occurred April 13.

Port Aransas is nearly 600 miles from the site of the Seacor Power capsizing. The discovery illustrates just how difficult searches can be in the Gulf of Mexico.

The missing crewmembers of the Seacor Power include:

Dylan Daspit, 30, of Breaux Bridge

Jay Guevara, 35, of Lafayette

Chaz Morales, 37, of Slidell

Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville

Jason Krell, of Texas

Darren Encalade, of Belle Chasse

Cooper Rozands, of Houma

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.