HARD FREEZE WARNING for tonight, warming up tomorrow

It was another cold afternoon with highs topping out in the mid-30s. With northerly winds, wind chills were in the 20s throughout the afternoon. Temperatures falling below the freezing mark pretty quickly tonight. Overnight lows expected to be in upper 20s to lower 30s for the coast, mid-upper 20s for the I-10 parishes, and low-mid 20s across northern portions of Acadiana and central parts of the state. For that reason, a HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for parishes along and north of I-10. Adding in north winds, wind chills will most likely be in the upper teens tomorrow morning.

The good news is a warm-up is expected tomorrow as we finally see mostly sunny skies. According to model guidance, this should push highs into the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully, this melts any remaining ice. Another freeze is expected tomorrow night with temperatures once again dipping down into the mid-upper 20s.

The warming trend continues through Saturday and Sunday. We’re talking mid-50s for Saturday and mid-60s for Sunday! A weak front moves through on Monday, but a significant temperature drop is not expected with it. In fact, we could be in the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday!

