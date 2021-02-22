HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Youngest known Asst. Fire Chief in Louisiana turns 26 years old

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The youngest known Asst. Fire Chief in the state of Louisiana is celebrating his 26th BDAY.

Trevell Dixon of the St. Mary Parish Fire District 11 has been putting out fires since he was 12-years-old, showing up at the fire station after school as a junior firefighter.

Fire Chief Clarence Clark said Dixon’s parents allowed him to come and wash the fire trucks and learn the ropes of a being at a fire station as long as he kept his grades up.

“That kept him out of trouble. He loved the work that he was doing then as a kid, and he loves it even more now.”

Clark says when Dixon turned 18 and graduated from West St. Mary High School, he left all of his training behind to attend the University of Nebraska on a full football scholarship.

Dixon played quarterback for West St. Mary High School, and began his collegiate career in Nebraska at receiver.

“He could have enjoyed considerable success as a star athlete, but he gave it all up to come back home and help the people of St. Mary Parish and make things better for them in their worst time of need.”

In his capacity as Asst. Fire Chief, Dixon is responsible for the day to day operations on fire calls, assisting with budgets, training and human resources.

” I could not ask for anyone better than Asst. Chief Dixon; he’s young and gifted and will someday make a fine fire chief.”

And when he not putting out fires, Dixon is in school to become a mortician.