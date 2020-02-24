Hallmark teams up with St. Landry Parish Animal Rescue Shelter for TV special

Live Now
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Hallmark Channel wants to make some dogs at the St. Landry Parish Animal Rescue Shelter into Hollywood stars.

It’s part of a new TV special called “Tails for Joy”.

The St. Landry Parish Animal Rescue Shelter was joined by rescue teams from California, Michigan, and Florida, all part of the Hallmark special.

“Tails for Joy” is a TV special that will document the lives of dogs from the shelter to their ‘forever homes.’ Hallmark Channel is teaming up with the shelter and Bissell Pet Foundation.

“They want to tell the story about these dogs, this facility, and what goes on here,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation.

The special will show the journey of the dogs once they are rescued from St. Landry parish.

“When you adopted an animal, what is the story?” said Hallmark Channel Pet Expert Larissa Wohl. “We will document the lives of dogs here, then to rescue organizations, getting ready for the adoption floor, then to their homes.”

Bissell says her mission is to make sure animals are safe and healthy once they leave the shelters. She says she chose to partner with Hallmark as a way to show what pet rescuing really takes.

“This fits our mission, helping Louisiana spay and neuter this part of Opelousas and how much work goes into a parish shelter for rescue,” said Bissell.

The Hallmark Channel special is scheduled to air in early September.

