BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Houston-based oil field service company Halliburton has laid off 36 workers at its Broussard facility.

Halliburton informed the Louisiana Workforce Commission in a WARN NOTICE that it was laying off the workers effective April 14, 2020.

Oil field services companies have been the hardest hit in the current market crash that sent oil futures plummeting to below $0 per barrel Monday for the first time in history.