Guns stolen from homes in St. Landry Parish recovered, suspect in custody

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 20-year-old Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with multiple home burglaries in St. Landry Parish.

On Aug. 31, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a burgalry in the Washington area.

(SLPSO)

Detectives recovered nine stolen firearms, one paintball gun, and a variety of ammunition all worth $5,589. The suspect was taken into custody. During an interview with detectives, he reportedly confessed to the burglary along with a second residential burglary occurring in the Opelousas area, authorities said.

The suspect also reportedly provided the location of the missing items which were shortly thereafter recovered by detectives and returned to the victim.

The suspect, identified as Ashton Devillier, faces charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property and simple burglary.