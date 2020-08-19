Guns, drugs seized from home in Franklin, 4 arrested

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Evidence in “plain view” found by Franklin Police officers Tuesday led to the arrest of four people.

Shortly after 6 p.m. that day, officers arrived at a home on Ninth Street, walked to the back of the house and found illegal narcotics and six firearms.

One subject fled the scene on foot, and the other subjects were taken into custody.

Arrested are the following:

Darien Mitchell, 23, New Iberia faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Dereke Guilbeau Jr., 23, of Franklin, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm.

Davien Burrell, 19, of Jeanerette, faces charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of a stolen firearm.

Devin Allen, 19, Jeanerette, faces charges of possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia.