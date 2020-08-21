Guns, drugs found in Iberia Parish correctional center contraband investigation

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Several people have been arrested in an investigation into a contraband ring in the Iberia Parish Correctional Center, authorities said.

The investigation reportedly began on July 26, 2020, when multiple inmates were found in possession of cellphones, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation later led to the seizure of firearms.

The following inmates are facing charges:

Markell Davis, 22, of Patterson, contraband in correction center.

David Arceneaux, 26, New Iberia, two counts contraband in correction center, possession with intent Schedule 1, second or Subsequent offense.

Jaquan Johnson, 23, New Iberia, three counts of contraband in correction center.

Ferontay Sigure, 19 of New Iberia, contraband in correction center.

On August 19, 2020, an undercover operation involving the IPSO Special Investigations Unit, Iberia Parish Jail Investigators and IPSO Bureau of Investigations and IPSO Patrol Division into the “illicit trafficking of contraband” into the Iberia Parish Jail, was conducted.

IPSO was also assisted by Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit and Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency.

“This is just a meager part of a much broader investigation and further arrest are expected in the immediate future,” the IPSO said in a statement Friday.

The following were arrested and charged:

Jude Daniels, 22, of New Iberia, criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession with intent to Distribute Sch I, second or subsequent offense.

Dean Sam, 28, no driver’s license, criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jadarrius Thibodeaux, 23, of New Iberia, criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility and obstruction of justice.

Devonte Stokes, 27, of New Iberia, criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting by flight, firearm free zone violation, aggravated assault.

Travian Jones, 23, criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting by flight, resisting by false name, firearm free zone violation.

Miaja Curry, 20, New Iberia, criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, distribution of SCH I Synthetics.

These arrests also resulted in the seizure of 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, 34.5 grams of tobacco and 5 cellular telephones, all destined for Iberia Parish jail inmates, the department said. Agents also seized an AR-15 and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

From this undercover operation and seizure, it was determined the following Iberia Parish Jail inmates had conspired with the subjects from outside the Iberia Parish Jail to introduce contraband. The following IPJ inmates are also facing charges:

Kenneth Landry Jr., 27, New Iberia.

Derrick Mouton, 24, New Iberia.

Kenneth Washington, 28, New Orleans.

“The public needs to be aware that the introduction or possession of illegal contraband, narcotics and weapons will not be tolerated in the Iberia Parish Jail,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a statement. “We will maintain the custody, control and care of persons incarcerated in the jail in a safe, secure and constitutional manner.”