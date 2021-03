OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Madison Street.

It happened Sunday just after 7 p.m.

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, a vehicle traveling on Madison Street was struck by gunfire multiple times.

Two people inside the vehicle were wounded, McLendon said.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No additional information was released.

Developing story.