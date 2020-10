VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Random gunfire struck the Lincoln Road fire station in Ville Platte, police chief Neal Lartigue confirmed with News 10.

The shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Lartigue said.

Two firemen were on duty when multiple bullets entered through the walls and near the firemen’s sleeping quarters, he said.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest have been made.

Lartigue said the building was equipped with video surveillance and the investigation is ongoing.