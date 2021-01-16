Gun fired in Acadiana Mall food court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on the scene of a shooting inside the Acadiana Mall food court.

According to police, it happened after several people were involved in a fight.

No injuries have been reported.

Police Spokesperson Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.

Mall security has just confirmed with KLFY that all stores are closed for the remainder of Saturday.

KLFY is on scene and will have a live report at the top of our 6 p.m. newscast.

