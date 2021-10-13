Gulf Brew benefiting ACA returns October 16th

Gulf Brew, Louisiana’s oldest craft beer festival, relocates to Downtown Lafayette as an outdoor street festival along Jefferson Street on October 16, 2021. Previously, the event has been held in Blackham Coliseum, but the organizers have relocated it outdoors to allow for better social distancing in light of the current COVID-19 regulations.

Ticket holders will enjoy sampling more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county while strolling along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant. The event is one of the few occasions where all of Louisiana’s craft breweries and brewpubs showcase their newest beers in one place. Tickets are available online or at walk-up.

Gulf Brew features beer tap trucks, music stages, and crafts booths scattered along the route, with the main stage located in front of the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Gulf Brew is a fundraiser for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, which presents performances and art exhibitions year-round in Downtown Lafayette as well as serving as the arts council for the eight-parish region. AcA brings art education to more than 77 public schools across Acadiana.