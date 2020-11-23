Guillory warns Thanksgiving gatherings could cause Christmas tragedies, urges common sense

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a plea this weekend for “good judgment” and “common sense” as Thanksgiving approaches, saying the spread of COVID-19 threatens to turn this week’s festivities into “family tragedies at Christmas.”

“Please use good judgment and common sense this holiday season. Smaller gatherings are better than larger gatherings. Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoor gatherings. Younger people who are socially active pose potential dangers to older, high risk people,” Guillory said in a video message Saturday evening.

“As always, please practice good hygiene, social distance, and wear masks indoors when social distancing isn’t possible. This holiday season, relatively minor inconveniences can prevent major tragedies in our families.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, Acadiana is seeing the virus spread at its fastest rate in months, nearing the region’s peak level of spread during this summer’s surge and causing alarm among the local medical community.

