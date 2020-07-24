Guillory sets town hall meeting for July 29

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will hold a town hall meeting at the Robicheaux Center at noon on Wednesday, July 29.

This will be the third such town hall meeting since Guillory started them in May of this year.

“These Town Hall meetings allow for important dialogue between citizens and government to take place,” said Guillory in a press release. “Hearing the needs, concerns and perspectives of Lafayette Parish citizens directly has been a tremendous resource in understanding what is best for our Parish. I am honored to serve at the will of the people, and I am looking forward to hearing more at the upcoming Town Hall Meeting.”

The Robicheaux Center is located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette. Due to the governor’s reopening orders, the seating will be limited to 50 people. However, LCG will also stream the meeting on their Facebook page, and Acadiana Open Channel will carry the event live.

Mayor-President Guillory said he will host town hall meetings at the end of each month. Future dates and times will be announced when the information becomes available.