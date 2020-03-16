Guillory said officials working to save Festival International for 2020, but event looks unlikely to happen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In his press conference earlier today, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Mayor-President Josh Guillory expressed doubts that Festival International de Louisiane would occur in 2020.

We are working very hard and doing every single thing that we can to make sure Festival comes to Lafayette,” said Guillory. “It would be great to do that. I’m going to tell you every day that goes by, every briefing that we get that goes by, it’s looking more and more likely that it’s not going to happen, in full candor.”

Guillory said LCG is working with Festival’s coordinators to save the festival, but he also said public safety comes first.

” Look, Festival’s a great event, to display our culture to the world, it’s a great economic boon to our region, so if there’s a way that we can still have Festival, while at the same time protecting the public, that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

While no discussions have been held on a postponement of the festival, Guillory said it remains a possibility.