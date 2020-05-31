Guillory issues statement supporting peaceful protest over George Floyd death, police brutality

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a statement regarding peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd and the issue of police brutality. This comes shortly before a rally in Lafayette is slated to begin.

The entire statement reads:

“I am deeply saddened and angered by the tragedy in Minneapolis resulting in the death of George Floyd. The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with his family and with the people of Minneapolis at this very difficult time.

The men and women of law enforcement across our country put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe. When we see evidence of such a blatant violation of that sacred trust, it is shocking and for many of us it becomes a source of outrage.

Those who would exploit this righteous anger to sow mayhem in the streets of our cities are also a source of outrage. The right to peacefully protest injustice at the hands of government is perhaps the most deeply held right of all. It’s at the very heart of who we are as Americans. To abuse and defile that right by multiplying the Floyd tragedy many times across our country, can’t be justified.

I have spoken with [Police] Chief Morgan at length. The Lafayette Police Department is committed to ensuring a safe environment for members of our community to lawfully express their precious right to speak freely in a way that is befitting of our values, our people and our parish.”

Mayor-President Josh Guillory