Guillory closes four LCG recreation centers, lays off 37 to ‘avoid budget shortfalls’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced today his administration is closing four of Lafayette’s 10 recreation centers for the next budget year and is eliminating 37 positions from the Parks and Recreation Department.

In a press release, the administration said this was to avoid budget shortfalls in the upcoming fiscal year, calling it a “necessary decision to right-size spending…”

The four centers set to close are:

Domingue Recreation Center

Heymann Park Recreation Center

J. Carlton James Activity Center

George Bowles Activity Center

“As we find ourselves in this financial situation, we have two options: manage our people’s money responsibly or raise taxes, and I vehemently oppose raising taxes,” Guillory said in an afternoon video address.

The Mayor-President said he is confident that through creative solutions, there is an opportunity to efficiently reopen the centers and allow them to sustainably operate.