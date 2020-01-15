Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Guillory appoints Wingerter as Chief Administrative Officer of LCG

Local
Posted: / Updated:

As of 9:00 this morning (Wednesday), Beth Guidry is no longer with Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration.

Guillory appointed Cydra Wingerter permanent Chief Administrative Officer.

Guillory states that given this is a personnel matter, he does not wish to go into details of Guidry’s departure at this time, “I named Beth as my CAO because of her strong leadership skills and her extensive background in economic development. Those traits will carry her far in her next endeavor,” he commented.

On the appointment of Wingerter, Guillory shared, “During the transition, and since taking office, Cydra has earned my trust and respect. I am confident she will fulfill her duties in this pivotal role with excellence and distinction. I’m committed to ensuring we have the right leaders in the right positions in Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Cydra is the right choice to serve our people as CAO.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories