Guidroz announces crackdown on speeders in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz announced the formation of a new speed and traffic enforcement detail this evening in a press release that will “serve as a warning to all motorists throughout the parish when traveling on our parish roads.”

Guidroz said the detail will be composed of off-duty officers on overtime and will monitor “speeders, ATVs, RTVs, dirt bikes and other violations.”

“Last year I invested in two ‘speed monitoring trailers ‘ that have multiple computerized data collection functions,” stated Guidroz. “The speed monitor stores data collected and provides a detailed report to sheriff patrol administrators that is used in speed and other traffic enforcement planning. The data information collected in 24-hour and 48-hour increments indicates the speed of vehicles, (the) number of vehicles adhering to the posted speed limit, slowest speed recorded, the fastest speeds recorded, and time of day or night vehicles passed and are monitored.”

Guidroz said the information provided by the trailers proved what deputies already knew — there are serious problems with speeding, reckless driving and off-road vehicles creating safety concerns. The information also gives patrol supervisors data on specific days, times and speeds that will allow for the planning of resources to catch and cite violators.

“We will begin taking more stringent enforcement actions to ensure the safety of our citizens and especially our children during this time of stay home restrictions,” stated the sheriff.