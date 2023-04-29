Acadia Parish (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 91 near Sandpiper Road in Acadia Parish shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash took the life of 42-year-old Chad Andrew Breaux of Gueydan.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Breaux was driving a 2007 Mercedes-Benz northbound on LA 91.

According to LSP, for reasons still under investigation, the Mercedes-Benz exited the roadway to the right, entered the ditch, and struck a culvert. After having struck the culvert, the Mercedes-Benz overturned.

Troopers determined Breaux was not properly restrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2023.