GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from the person she was hired to care for.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, is charged with 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirmed.

The investigation revealed that 191 checks had been issued by the caretaker with a total value of about $56,000. According to APSO, the investigation also revealed that Roche was exploiting the victim by having her sign checks that she was unable to understand what she was doing and by simply forging checks.

With the assistance of Gueydan Police, Roche was arrested and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.