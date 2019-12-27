Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Group files lawsuit against city of Lafayette over tax district

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Lafayette_231257

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A lawsuit was filed Friday against the city of Lafayette claiming a new tax district does not comply with state law.

Plaintiffs named in the suit are Timothy Supple, Jeremiah Supple Keith Kishbaugh, Carol Ross, Mark Tolson and Ross Little.

They are represented by attorney Brown Sims attorney Lane Roy.

The ordinance to authorize the creation of the Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District (EDD) was adopted on Dec. 17, 2019.

The lawsuit asks for the 15th Judicial District Court to declare ordinance O-255-2019 null and void “in its present form, not having met the requirements of appropriate legal creation under the state law.”

This is a developing story.

You can read the entire lawsuit here:

Stamped-Copy-of-Suit-for-Declaratory-Judgment-12.27.19Download

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar