Group files lawsuit against city of Lafayette over tax district

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A lawsuit was filed Friday against the city of Lafayette claiming a new tax district does not comply with state law.

Plaintiffs named in the suit are Timothy Supple, Jeremiah Supple Keith Kishbaugh, Carol Ross, Mark Tolson and Ross Little.

They are represented by attorney Brown Sims attorney Lane Roy.

The ordinance to authorize the creation of the Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District (EDD) was adopted on Dec. 17, 2019.

The lawsuit asks for the 15th Judicial District Court to declare ordinance O-255-2019 null and void “in its present form, not having met the requirements of appropriate legal creation under the state law.”

This is a developing story.

