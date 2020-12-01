Grieving mother devastated after baby’s grave destroyed by vandals





VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Victoria Leblanc lost her son Carter when he was just 6 months old.

Carter died in his sleep in 2019 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and was buried at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Abbeville.

“I visit daily (his gravesite), multiple times a day,” Leblanc said.

She says her son’s grave was completely destroyed over the weekend, and hopes that by speaking out she can raise awareness and also appeal for any witnesses.

“This is something that no mother nor person should have to deal with nor face,” Anyone to ever think about doing this to the next person on this earth!!!! I PRAY FOR YOU AT NIGHT!”

Flowers were removed and ornaments were damaged and some of the sand that remains to cover Carter’s casket appeared to have been dug out.

“This is beyond heart breaking, to arrive to my sons site and see it totally vandalized & destroyed.”

The incident has been reported to authorities, Leblanc said.

She added that the damage done did not just affect her, but also Carter’s sister 4-year-old Addilynn who also saw the vandalism.

“She was devastated, crying and asking mommy why did this happen to Carter.”