Grieving family in need of help following OWI double fatality crash on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 60-year-old Lafayette man who police say was drinking and driving when he struck and killed 39-year-old Jasmun Ann Ozenne and her 8-year-old son, Diego was driving without insurance, according to family members of the deceased.

Preston Edward was arrested and charged with two counts vehicular homicide and one count OWI following the September 20 incident.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he remains on a bond of $155k.

Family members of the deceased say Edward was driving without insurance and now they are left with the burial expenses.

“The man who struck and killed both mother and son had no insurance on his vehicle at the time of the accident and now we are faced with a 12,055 bill from the funeral home to bury both my grandson and his mom,” Casie Escobedo, grandfather of Diego Ozenne said.

Ozenne was waiting to cross the roadway with her three children when she was struck, police said.

“The two surviving children (my granddaughter and her half sister ) want so badly to bury their mom and brother together and we could use all the help we can get.” Escobedo said.

Escobedo is the organizer of a GoFundMe campaign to help the family raise money for funeral and burial expenses.

To donate, click here

“Any donations at this time would be greatly appreciated by both sides of the family,” Escobedo said.