‘Gray death’ heroin seized in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A traffic stop in New Iberia led to the seizure of a lethal form of heroin dubbed “grey death.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, narcotics agents with the New Iberia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During their investigation, agents found substances that included methamphetamine, and 17.6 grams of the suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture, NIPD spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes.

Kenwin Lewis (NIPD)

Kenwin Lewis was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • Failure to signal 100 ft. prior
  • Possession of schedule I
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule II
  • Parole violation warrant and a child support warrant.

