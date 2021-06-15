Gregg Gothreaux stepping down as President/CEO at LEDA

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Gregg Gothreaux announced Tuesday that he is retiring later this year as the leader of the Louisiana Economic Development Authority.

In a statement, Gothreaux said:

“Later this year I will be retiring from LEDA. I have had a rewarding career filled with wonderful mentors, insightful leaders, supportive commissioners and the best staff in the world! To all of them, and so many more, thank you! I look forward to retirement but I will miss all of you with all my heart.”

Next Move Group is conducting a nation wide search for Gothreaux’s replacement.

The position has a starting salary of $250k, plus competitive benefits with residency in Lafayette within 3 months of accepting the position expected.

Deadline to apply is noon July 14.

