The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Greenbriar Water Corporation, which services customers in the Sunset and Arnaudville areas, is asking residents to conserve water.

Greenbriar Office Manager Sheila Bott tells News 10 that one of the district’s two water wells was struck by lightning and must be repaired. Parts for the repair will not be available until next week, she said.

By conserving water, customers will reduce the strain on the district’s one remaining well.