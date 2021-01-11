Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association cancels 2021 parades

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association has canceled its 2021 parades due to the pandemic.

The association noted that this is the first time since WWII and the Korean War that it has canceled the annual events.

“We were hopeful that conditions would permit parading through Lafayette and, with the parades, one of Lafayette’s largest parties,” the association said in a statement Monday morning. “However, after months of deliberation, the council with government officials, the University, medical providers and our member Krewes, and in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that will likely remain in place for at least the next 45 days, we have determined that safe, family-friendly and quality parades cannot be staged during the Mardi Gras season this year.”