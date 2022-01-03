Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber names President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce has named Brandy Landry as president of the organization. As a business owner and advocate for small black owned

businesses, Brandy has demonstrated the characteristics of leadership, expertise, and experience

needed for this significant role.

As owner and Principle Designer of 1123 Matte Black Design + Build; Landry is uniquely equipped to speak to the needs and challenges of black business owners. As the only black-owned design build firm in Louisiana, Landry’s 1123 Matte Black Design + Build has been named to the ‘Times of Acadiana Best Of’ for two consecutive years.

Landry’s professional experience spans over a decade. Additionally, she serves as a mentor to a group of business women seeking to expand or create business.

“It is an exemplifying honor to have been selected as the next president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce” said Landry.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the chamber board, our existing members, and

our future members to revitalize the chamber in this next phase of service in my career. My first

three (3) areas of immediate concentration will include the professional rebranding of the

organization, the construction of a new interactive and resourceful chamber website, and

increased membership initiatives.”

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit 501c3

organization designed to empower and sustain African American-owned businesses in a 17-

parish area of service.