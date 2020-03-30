Greater Acadiana Heart Walk goes virtual on April 18

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The American Heart Association is embracing social distancing in the coronavirus era by taking its Greater Acadiana Heart Walk online April 18.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Heart Walk Director Kaitlynn Caputo. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

The Greater Acadiana Heart Walk, said Caputo, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

On April 18, the Greater Acadiana Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9 a.m. Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

To register, visit www.greateracadianaheartwalk.org From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #GreaterAcadianaHeartWalk and tag us @AHA Louisisana.

The funds raised from the Greater Acadiana Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.