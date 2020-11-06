Your Election Headquarters

Great Weather Friday but Rain Chances Coming this Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The weather we have enjoyed all workweek continues this Friday. A cool and quiet morning will be followed by a comfortably warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances are difficult to pinpoint for Saturday but as of now, scattered showers and storms are expected across Acadiana. Skies should see more clouds with highs back in the upper 70s. Sunday looks quieter with only a 20% rain chance as warmer and humid weather moves into Acadiana. High temperatures are Sunday climb to around 80°.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar