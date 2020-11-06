Great Weather Friday but Rain Chances Coming this Weekend

The weather we have enjoyed all workweek continues this Friday. A cool and quiet morning will be followed by a comfortably warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances are difficult to pinpoint for Saturday but as of now, scattered showers and storms are expected across Acadiana. Skies should see more clouds with highs back in the upper 70s. Sunday looks quieter with only a 20% rain chance as warmer and humid weather moves into Acadiana. High temperatures are Sunday climb to around 80°.