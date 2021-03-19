Great Weather Coming this Weekend After a Cool and Cloudy Friday

More cool and breezy weather is expected this Friday but clouds will be more abundant compared to yesterday. Fortunately, the weather pattern remains quiet and dry today and throughout the weekend.

The weather this weekend is shaping up to be perfect for late March. Each morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s but cool to mild conditions are coming for the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday should reach the mid-60s, where Sunday’s highs will get back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.