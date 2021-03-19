Great Weather Coming this Weekend After a Cool and Cloudy Friday

More cool and breezy weather is expected this Friday but clouds will be more abundant compared to yesterday. Fortunately, the weather pattern remains quiet and dry today and throughout the weekend.

The weather this weekend is shaping up to be perfect for late March. Each morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s but cool to mild conditions are coming for the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday should reach the mid-60s, where Sunday’s highs will get back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

49°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

50°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
45°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

