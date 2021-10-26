Great Painted Pumpkin Festival right here in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– With holiday season right around the corner, and Halloween just a few days away, the spirit of giving and spooky spirits will collide on Oct. 30 at The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival.

Hosted by Latter & Blum, the annual festival will take place in Parc Sans Souci Downtown Lafayette at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees are invited to bring a painted pumpkin to enter into the pumpkin-judging contest or paint a pumpkin on site. Registration is $5 per painted pumpkin contest entry and $5 to paint a pumpkin onsite.

The Painted Pumpkin Festival team will provide paint, markers, other decorating materials, and pumpkins to attendees.A panel of judges will select first, second, and third place winners in a variety of categories. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

Funds from the Great Painted Pumpkin Festival support a variety of not-for-profits in Acadiana. The past two festivals have supported neighborhood revitalization projects; the build-out of a children’s area in a new park in Washington, LA; literacy programs, music programs, and more.

“The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival is a fun family event that raises money to support important projects throughout Acadiana,” said Lori McCarthy, manager of Latter & Blum’s Acadiana location. “We invite and challenge everyone – including our diverse community of artists – to bring their creations to Parc Sans Souci and help us improve our community as we celebrate the coming autumn days, and fun with family and friends.”

In addition to the pumpkin painting fun, the Rukus Fairyland skateboard competition will begin at noon that same day in Parc Sans Souci. Anyone is welcome to watch.

To register in advance to paint a pumpkin or to sign up for the competition,follow this link: bit.ly/GreatPaintedPumpkin.