Grandson charged in Richard double murder; suspect’s father says no way his son would do something like this

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Family members say they are in shock over the arrest of one of their own in connection with a double murder in Acadia Parish.

The suspect is the grandson of one of the victims.

21-year-old Detrich Guillory is charged with 2 counts of 1st degree murder.

“There were things in this investigation that lead to this gentleman, and the case pursued from that aspect. a lot of things we can’t get into. this is really still an open investigation. it doesn’t end with the arrest.”

Guillory is the grandson of 71 year old John Guillory. He and 71 year old Lois Guillory were found stabbed to death inside their home in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road in the Richard community, west of Church Point on May 18.

Mr. Guillory was blind. Mrs. Guillory his sister in law was his caregiver.

“Do you expect more arrests will be made in this case?”

“I think it really depends on where the evidence takes us. There’s a question, could another person be involved at this time. That’s being looked at to determine if that’s a fact, or if that’s just maybe how it appears to be, maybe not the fact of another person being there with him.”

While we were speaking with the sheriff, the suspect’s parents showed up.

“They called me to say you picked him up for something, an investigation.”

“If you give me two minutes, i will be glad to sit down with you sir.”

“Thank you sir.”

Detrick Guillory’s father, Gilbert Gallow, says he doesn’t believe his son would do this.

He’s asking for anyone to come forward with information to find out what happened.

Sheriff Gibson says the motive could be robbery, but that’s still unclear.