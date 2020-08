LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Grand Theatre in Lafayette has announced that it will be reopening its doors to audiences on Friday, August 28.

The Grand posted a status update on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Guests will be required to wear a mask when they are away from their seats and in designated areas including the lobby, concessions, and restroom.

According to the Grand’s website, the first scheduled release will “The New Mutants” on August 28 at 1:00 p.m.