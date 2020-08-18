Grand jury returns true bill on suspect in Crowley attempted homicide

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An Acadia Parish Grand Jury on Tuesday returned a “true bill” on a suspect involved in an incident on July 3, 2020.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, in the early morning hours of July 3, two male subjects were walking back home from a local convenience store when they were approached by three males who attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

One of the victims threw a cup of coffee at the suspects in an attempt to escape, Broussard said, and while attempting to escape was shot in the back.

A grand jury found that the evidence presented to them was adequate to justify a prosecution against Jonteyvon Marks for two counts of attempted first degree homicide, Broussard said.

Marks is being held on a $250k bond at the Acadia Parish jail.