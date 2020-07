LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 15th Judicial District grand jury indicted a 28-year-old woman in a fatal March 29, 2020, hit and run outside a convenience store in Lafayette.

Jada Juge faces one count of felony hit and run for her alleged role in the death of 45-year-old Jason Francis. Francis was hit near the N. University Avenue business.

Investigators believe Juge’s struck the victim and she failed to rendered aid.

Francis died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.